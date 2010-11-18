During his years living in Kansas City during the mid-'80s, Milwaukee director and musician Mark G.E. filmed any alternative-rock concert he could get his camera into for his cable show “Joy Farm.” Two decades later, G.E. has edited that rare footage together into the documentary They Came From Underground , which unearths performances from bands including Hüsker Dü, They Might Be Giants, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fishbone, as well as early clips of the Violent Femmes and The BoDeans. The film has a one-off screening tonight.