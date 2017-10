There’s no shortage of indie-pop ensembles out there playing variations of Belle and Sebastian’s warm, nostalgic sound, but few are better than Camera Oscura, the Scottish group that writes sweet, lovelorn songs with distinct, cynical bend. The group’s latest album, My Maudlin Career , is a treasure, filled with sweeping, orchestral pop that recalls the classic girl-group Motown records of the 1960s while maintaining its own modern voice.