A Chicago singer-songwriter whose shifty Americana-pop draws equally from Ryan Adams, John Lennon and Brian Wilson, Cameron McGill returns to Milwaukee tonight for another show at Club Garibaldi. After three albums with his band What Army, which colored his songs with bright, psychedelic-pop arrangements on last year's <i>Is A Beast</i>, McGill is raising money for a new solo album called <i>Gallows Etiquette</i>.