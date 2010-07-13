CANCELED: The Unwed Teenage Mothers w/ Secret Band and The Zygoteens

Boisterous, lo-fi garage-pop is in high supply these days, but Mississippi’s burgeoning Unwed Teenage Mothers approach the medium in a way that is more poignant than many might expect. Though they’re set to peppy, up-tempo riffs, their deceptively simple songs play like Edward Hopper paintings, in which characters experience loneliness, social distance and isolation, even when in the presence of other people. A palpable sense of existential dread buries itself in the bright melodies and washed-out production of songs like “Wish You Were Older” and “Are You Tired of Waking Up Alone.” The group released its debut 7-inch, “If That’s Love,” in December.