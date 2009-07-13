If somehow you were unable to get your fill of ’90s-era “guilty pleasure” rock acts during this year’s Summerfest, there’s no need to worry: The Rave lined up another one for you tonight. Wailing rockers Candlebox, who followed Seattle predecessors like Soundgarden and Pearl Jam in branding their angsty hard-rock under the more fashionable “grunge” moniker but fell apart after years of inter-band turmoil and mismanagement, returned last year for their first album in a decade, 2008’s Into the Sun , a collection of serviceable throwbacks to their mid-’90s hits like “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me.”