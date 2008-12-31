The Candliers are as fitting a band to spend New Year's Eve with as any. Candied with trumpet, banjo and Wurlitzer, the group's starry-eyed love letters to the people, places and sounds of America's past couldn't squeeze in any more pomp if the band replaced all their instruments with pots, pans and noisemakers. The Riverwest seven-piece performs tonight on a 10 p.m. Stonefly Brewery bill with Dead Man's Carnival, a subversive circus troupe whose past performances have included stripteases, vaudevillian song and dance, unfortunate clowns, fire-eating and something called the Ramp of Death, which probably won't be possible to recreate indoors because of basic fire codes. The Madtown Hellcats and Sanjula Vamana round out the bill.