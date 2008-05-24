“You can’t play a sad song on the banjo,” Steve Martin once keenly observed, and his maxim holds true in the music of Riverwest’s perky, ramshackle seven-piece The Candliers. They write bittersweet odes to times long past, then cheerfully play the hell out of them. Two solid bands round out the band’s 10 p.m. headlining bill at the Stonefly Brewery tonight: Milwaukee’s wondrous Sleep Tight Co., whose brand of indie-pop is as pure and heavenly as any in the region, and Inspector Owl, a grandand sometimes danceablespace-rock ensemble from DeKalb, Ill.