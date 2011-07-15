With their current hit musical The Book of Mormon “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have become Broadway's most unlikely success story, but Mormon wasn't the comedy duo's first stab at the musical format. In addition to their full-length “South Park” movie, itself a musical of sorts, the pair created the 1993 cult film Cannibal! The Musical , a goofball romp that Milwaukee's Bad Example Productions has adapted for the stage. The production, which runs at the Alchemist Theatre through July 30, stars Kurtis Witzlsteiner as Alferd Packer, who leads a group of prospectors into the Colorado Territory in 1873. The arduous journey ends in accusations of cannibalism.