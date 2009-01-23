Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police. It began with 1995’s remarkably confident student film Cannibal! The Musical, a comically exaggerated account of the trial of Alferd Packer, a hapless accused cannibal. Though nothing in the movies lives up to its frantic opening scenea hilariously violent reenactment of Packer’s alleged crimesthe film finds time for several incongruously chipper parodies of Oklahoma!-styled pomp, including “Let’s Build a Snowman,” a song sung in spite of gruesome frostbite.