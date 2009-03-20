Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s love affair with musicals predates South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police . It began with 1996’s remarkably confident student film Cannibal! The Musical , a comically exaggerated account of the trial of Alferd Packer, a hapless accused cannibal. Though nothing in the movie lives up to its frantic opening scenea hilariously violent re-enactment of Packer’s alleged crimesthe film finds time for several incongruously chipper parodies of Oklahoma! -styled pomp, including “Let’s Build a Snowman,” a song sung in spite of gruesome frostbite. Cannibal! screens tonight at 11:50 p.m. at the Times Cinema.