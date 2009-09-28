Spawned by the fertile basement scene of Omaha, Neb., Capgun Coup specialize in ramshackle noise-pop indebted to early Bright Eyes. It’s not too surprising, then, that the group is signed to Conor Oberst’s label, Team Love. This November, the group will release its sophomore shot of piss and vinegar, Maudlin , which they recorded live-to-tape with Bright Eyes’ AJ Mogis. Like the band’s 2007 debut, Brought to You by Nebraskafish , the album compensates for its rawness with genuine, youthful enthusiasm. The group has canceled its scheduled show tonight at the Sugar Maple.