Captured! By Robots w/ Juiceboxxx

When Jay Vance, former bassist with ska-punk outfits Skankin’ Pickle and Blue Meanies, built a few robot musicians to jam with, he unwittingly sowed the seeds of his (and our) downfall. He was promptly enslaved by his robotic creations, and now he’s forced to tour the country by his robot captors, humiliating himself and exposing the pitiful nature of humanity as a whole. While Captured! By Robots’ clanging, humorous punk is clever enough, it’s overshadowed by the sheer spectacle of watching Vance’s home-made automatons bring it all to life. The bots share tonight’s bill with Milwaukee’s Juiceboxxx, the wiry electro-rapper most recently heard on “Hype,” his third collaboration with Brooklyn producer Dre Skull.