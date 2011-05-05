Captured! By Robots w/ The Pills

When Jay Vance, former bassist of the ska-punk outfits Skankin' Pickle and Blue Meanies, built a few robot musicians to jam with, he unwittingly sowed the seeds of his (and our) downfall. He was promptly enslaved by his robotic creations, who have forced him to tour the country, humiliating himself and exposing the pitiful nature of humanity as a whole. While Captured! By Robots' clanging, humorous punk is clever enough, the music is overshadowed by the sheer spectacle of watching Vance's homemade automatons bring it all to life.