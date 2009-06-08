Carbon Leaf w/ Alternate Routes

Treading the squiggly line between indie rockers and jam band, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman . While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss Hollywood") approach the immediate appeal of songs on the group's 2004 breakthrough, Indian Summer , Carbon Leaf still provides memorable moments with the bluesy swagger of "Another Man's Woman," the Skynyrd-style guitars in "Meltdown" and multi-part harmonies on "Seed." Inoffensive and safe, the music of Carbon Leaf flutters by smooth and easy. The band splits a bill with the alt-country act Alternate Routes tonight at Shank Hall.