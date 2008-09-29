Italian singer-songwriter Carmen Consoli continues her push to make a name for herself stateside with her seventh American tour and her first Milwaukee stop tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Miramar Theatre. Sophisticated and almost relentlessly baleful, her acoustic songs shimmy around posh bossa-nova rhythms and have earned Consoli the requisite high praise from Elvis Costello, the tastemaker who endorsements have encouraged many a “World Café” listener to reach beyond their immediate comfort zone. On Consoli's tenth and latest record, Eva Contro Eva, the ballader continues distance herself from the tense and angsty alt-rock songs she introduced herself with a decade ago.