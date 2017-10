This Thursday, feminist filmmaker and artist Carolee Schneemann will appear at the UWM Union Theatre to talk about her long body of work, but first the theater will screen for free some of her 16mm films tonight at 8 p.m. Edgy and arguably angry, Schneemann’s often autobiographical work examined body image and sexuality, taking a long, hard look at the thin line between art and pornography. Much of the work screened tonight will come from her 1960s output.