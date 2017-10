Fiddlin’ singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez, who returns to the Pabst Theater for an 8 p.m. show tonight, received a emphatic endorsement in the New York Times recently from roots hero Lucinda Williams, which was curious since Rodriguez’s twang-laden, chicken-fried songs bear no traces of Williams’ subtlety and depth. She’s playing behind her latest disc, She Ain’t Me, which finds her downplaying her signature fiddle a little bit in favor of richer (but still quite loud) arrangements.