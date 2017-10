Fiddlin' singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez has been in a collaborating mood lately. On her 2010 EP with Romantica frontman Ben Kyle, <i>We Still Love Our Country</i>, she covered songs by artists like John Prine and Townes Van Zandt, and for her current “An Acoustic Café Evening” tour, the Austin roots-pop singer is sharing the stage with troubadours Pieta Brown and Kelly Joe Phelps. The three will take turns performing songs and assisting each other.