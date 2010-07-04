Carrie Underwood w/ Sons of Sylvia

As a pretty blonde with a tonally pure, lung-buster of a voice and built-in following as a winner of “American Idol,” it was almost a foregone conclusion that Carrie Underwood would succeed in any style of music. She chose commercial-radio country and, as expected, an Underwood single that doesn’t reach No. 1 in airplay is rare indeed. Perhaps only Taylor Swift rivals her as country royalty. But just because Underwood seems to have it all doesn't mean you have to hate her. At her best, she can sell a song like few others. Give her credit, too, for the occasional forays into material that plays against her light, sweet persona. She may not be a shotgun-wielding Miranda Lambert, but the gal can raise a ruckus (even if she won’t be threatening her exes with bullets and attempted arson). And, really, there's no denying that voice. Underwood’s vegetarianism and PETA support give her an edge that probably rubs some of her rural listeners the wrong way, but no doubt many of those cynics succumbed just like all those “Idol” voters who became converts as well. That voice makes it tough not to be a fan.