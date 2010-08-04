Carrot Top may be one of the most hated comedians of his generation, but you’ve got to give him credit for this: He’s in on the joke. The red-headed prop comic’s shtick relies heavily on self-deprecating humor, and he hasn’t been shy about lampooning himself on television (or taking other comedian’s insults with relative poise, as he’s done when he’s been eviscerated by his peers on Comedy Central’s celebrity roasts). At the heart of Carrot Top’s routine, though, is a suitcase full of crude, self-assembled props he uses to set himself up for one-line gags.