The Milwaukee Art Museum tapped its own collection for its latest exhibition, “Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World,” culling 60 rare prints from naturalists like John James Audubon and his predecessors, including Mark Catesby, an English native who crafted beautiful, hand-colored etchings of America’s flora and fauna. The exhibit is on display in the museum’s Koss Gallery until March 22.