The Milwaukee Art Museum tapped its own collection for its latest exhibition, “Catesby, Audubon, and the Discovery of a New World,” culling 60 rare prints from naturalists like John James Audubon and his predecessors, including Mark Catesby, an English native who crafted beautiful, hand-colored etchings of America’s flora and fauna. The exhibit opens tonight with a 6:15 gallery talk with curator Mary Weaver Chapin, then a 7 p.m. reception.