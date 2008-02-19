Although the title of the Casey Kurtti play Catholic School Girls cleverly riffs on one of America’s most enduring sexual taboos, the play itself isn’t a ribald sex farce but rather a gentle coming-of-age dramedy that follows four friends as they work their way through a Catholic education. Along the way they’re mentored by a flock of nuns who often teach the girls through tough love. The play opens up tomorrow night at the Boulevard Theatre, but there’s a 7:30 p.m. preview performance tonight for those who just can’t wait.