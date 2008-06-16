In her new book, Tragedy in South Lebanon, journalist Cathy Sultan tells the story of the 2006 Israeli-Hezbollah war, but she does so not simply through accounts of military and political leaders, but rather through extensive interviews with ordinary people living in the region. In doing so, Sultan found that the media’s account of the war was quite a bit different from what citizens saw on the ground. Sultan speaks about the book tonight at a 7 p.m. appearance at the Schwartz bookshop in Shorewood.