One of the most perplexing musicals in Broadway history, but also one of the most successful, being the second longest-running Broadway play ever behind only The Phantom of the Opera , Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats doesn’t offer much more plot than the typical week of Garfield comics, but it does deliver lots and lots of the title’s promised felines, who sing and sing and sing. The show has long been cited as an example of musical theatre excesses, yet that hasn’t stopped it from thriving on the touring circuit. The national tour stops at the Marcus Center for performances through Sunday.