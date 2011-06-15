The Cave Singers w/ Young Man - CANCELED

Neither Pretty Girls Make Graves nor Hint Hint were known for restraint or subtlety, so it was a surprise when members of those wild-eyed indie-rock bands formed The Cave Singers, a trio that prefers terse folk-rock and bluesy dirges. While nobody will mistake them for Fleet Foxestheir songs are sparse and raw, often leaning on a primal, percussive thumpthis Seattle group has emerged as an unlikely but welcome addition to the thriving indie-folk scene. The group filled its 2009 album for Matador Records, Welcome Joy , with elemental images of death, nature and baptism, and the group's new No Witch is similarly moody.