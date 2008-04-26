Featuring former Pretty Girls Make Graves guitarist Derek Fudesco, Seattle trio The Cave Singers are led by Pete Quirk, whose nasal, quivering voice floats over the entirety of the band’s debut Invitation Songs. Quirk’s delivery is engaging, but the cascading horns and ghostly backing choirs are the real treats, fading in and out at just the right times. It’s a record full of tender lyricism broken up with a few stomping tracks that recall The Violent Femmes, only with a more rustic, folky aesthetic. The group shares a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight with Milwaukee openers The Trusty Knife and Wooden Robot.