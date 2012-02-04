Cedarburg Winter Festival

The theme for Cedarburg's 38th annual Winter Festival is based on the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm. The two-day event will feature ice carvings, costumed bed racing, a chili contest, barrel races, ice skating, an Alaskan malamute dog weight pull competition, a cupcake challenge, Cedar Creek Winery wine samplings, a Saturday night beer tasting (featuring a performance from Pat McCurdy) and a “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” pancake breakfast on Sunday morning (with a “Little Red Hen” egg hunt for kids under 7).