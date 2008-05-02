One of the most genial names in comedy returns to Milwaukee tonight as Cedric the Entertainer takes a break from his respectable film career to return to his roots as one of stand-up comedy’s nice guys. The most family-friendly personality from Spike Lee’s 2000 comedy concert film The Original Kings of Comedy, Cedric has spent much of his career since that breakthrough working small parts in family-friendly movies and television shows. Unlike some actors who cherish the chance to crush their PG-friendly image on-stage, Cedric for the most part prefers to keep his act clean. He does an 8 p.m. show at the Riverside Theater tonight.