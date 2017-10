A parade of environmentally minded puppets and performances from musicians Tim Maher and Kristina Paris are among the draws at this two-hour Earth Day program on the Harley-Davidson Museum grounds at Sixth and Canal streets. Congresswoman Gwen Moore will give an opening address, followed by speeches by Dr. Francisco Enriquez, who will address environmental justice, and Butterfly Barb Agnew and Carrie Hennessy, who will speak about habitat protection.