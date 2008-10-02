The Celebrated Workingman’s Mark Waldoch sings loudly and unconventionally. Backed by his chiming band, which channels The Flaming Lips' pomp and The Hold Steady's vigor, Waldoch huffs and puffs excitedly, crooning even his most pensive verses with cheerful bellows. Between his full-lunged enthusiasm and his band's sprightly arrangements, the band’s debut album, Herald the Dickens, is a boisterous, loveable album, but the band prides itself particular in its feral live shows. The Celebrated Workingman headlines a 10 p.m. bill tonight at the Stonefly Brewery.