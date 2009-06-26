The Celebrated Workingman w/ The Trusty Knife and sleepcomesdown

Today’s diverse lineup of garage-pop and indie-rock at Summerfest’s all-local stage, the Cascio Groove Garage, is capped by a wide-ranging trio of bands: sleepcomesdown, at 7:30 p.m., may find a new audience for their effusive, electronic experiments in the wake of Animal Collective’s recent successes; The Trusty Knife, at 8:30 p.m., cheerfully pairs chamber-pop pomp with the spirit of old-time rock ’n’ roll and R&B; and with their chiming, boisterous odes to life and love in the city, The Celebrated Workingman may provoke some of the most enthused sing-alongs of the whole festival when they headline at 9:30 p.m.