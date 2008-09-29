Adult-contemporary star Celine Dion brings her latest tour to the Bradley Center tonight at 8 p.m. The tour has been billed as one of her most lavish yet, an over-the-top evening of greatest hits, guest musicians and costume changes, with each new wardrobe more sparkling than the last. Along with the hitsand a certain song from Titanicexpect to hear a fair amount of material from Dion’s most recent album, Taking Chances, the singer’s most rock-based and perhaps most contemporary sounding album yet. The album features songs penned by pop songwriters like Linda Perry and Ne-Yo.