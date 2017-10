The Riverwest neighborhood gathers for one last street party this Saturday at the annual Center Street Daze festival between Humboldt and Holton. Attractions include live music, dodge ball, an outdoor billiards tournament and a classic car show. Riverwest artists and businesses will be displaying their wares at the festival’s Riverwest Free Market, while the neighborhood’s political tradition will be celebrated with a dunk tank where politically connected celebrities will take the plunge.