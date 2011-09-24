The Riverwest neighborhood gathers for one of the year's last big street festivals this Saturday at the annual Center Street Daze festival between Humboldt and Holton. Attractions include an outdoor pool tournament, a dodge-ball tournament, a push-cart race, graffiti and break-dancing demonstrations and family activities. Five stages of music touch on rock, hip-hop, acoustic and world music, with performances from dozens of local acts, including The Trusty Knife, The Ragadors, The Danglers, Melissa Czarnik, The Acolytes, KingHellBastard, Centipedes and Fresh Cut Collective.