Though the band mostly plays smoky corner bars, The Championship’s mournful Americana songs about long drives and long nights deserve to be heard outdoors. Tonight’s unusual gig where the group plays as part of the Mitchell Park Domes’ “Music Under Glass” series, is about as close as they’ll get, at least until the summer outdoor concert season kicks in, but the horticultural conservatory’s flora-filled landscapes should make a fine backdrop for The Championship’s twanging tributes to early- ’70s AM radio.