Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their exhibition at John Michael Kohler Arts Center, “Changed Perspectives,” this project allowed survivors to further contemplate their altered points of view. Among the display’s striking aspects are the shared beliefs featured in the photographs. The exhibit’s underlying themes include church (identified with a sense of spirituality), nature (and its connection with all life) and family (the support system that gives comfort through their journeys).