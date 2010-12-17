Charlie Daniels Band

At 74, the singer, guitarist and fiddler Charlie Daniels still has what it takes to get the crowd moving, especially when he plays the well-known crowd pleaser “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” He’s since squandered some of his cache, though, by recording the offensive, post-9/11 Arab-bashing anthem “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s a Flag,” the lyrics of which are far too incendiary and backward to reprint here. Hopefully Daniels will set aside his xenophobic politics when he performs tonight at Brookfield’s Elmbrook church.