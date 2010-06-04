Charlie Mars w/ Tom Vollman

As an ambitious kid from Mississippi, Charlie Mars enjoyed anonymity until college, practicing music that would lay the groundwork for three stirring albums, Broken Arrow (’96), Born and Razed i> (’97) and End of Romance (’99). Before long, however, Mars found a damaging level of inspiration from pills and alcohol, retreating to Sweden and playing to unknown faces for several years. Bouncing back in 2004, he brought a new album to an expanded audience. His most recent album Like A Bird Like A Plane , released last June, is perhaps his most personal yet.