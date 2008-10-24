The real breakout star of Dave Chappelle’s “Chappelle’s Show,” aside, of course, from Chappelle, was Charlie Murphy, the lesser-known brother of Eddie Murphy who dominated the program’s second season with his “True Hollywood Stories,” and even went on to co-host the show after Chappelle’s departure. Informal and perfectly timed, his comedy draws heavily from his long life on the C-list and his many run-ins with Hollywood’s elite. Tonight Murphy does a pair of shows at Jokerz Comedy Club, at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.