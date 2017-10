Over nine mostly self-recorded and often self-released albums, grizzled Duluth, Minn., songwriter Charlie Parr has conjured the spirit of Dust Bowl-era blues and Americana, singing murder ballads and tales of the down and out accompanied while playing a resonator guitar or fretless banjo. Despite its antique sound, Parrâeuro;™s latest, When the Devil Goes Blind , often speaks to modern concerns, drawing parallels between the current economic crisis and the Great Depression.