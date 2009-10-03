During the early ’70s, years before they were signed to a label, Cheap Trick played Milwaukee so often that they were considered a local band. Little wonder that Milwaukee area tribute acts have found their own audiences. The newest, Cheap Rick, features a pair of veteran area musicians, guitarist Michael Brandenburg (Beatallica) and drummer Rob McCuen (Plasticland), plus vocalist Chris Allen and bassist Jason Hagberg. The band rummages through 30 years of Cheap Trick material in the course of a night.