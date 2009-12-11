As if being wounded in war weren’t difficult enough, many times injured soldiers are shipped off hospitals and unable to recover their personal effects, like clothing, iPods and mementos. The local non-profit The Comet Dog Project tries to ease the strain on these wounded soldiers by raising money to replace their belongings. This weekend, The Comet Dog Project is trying to raise $1,000 for its fund with the help of the local cover band The Cheap Shots, who will be doing two shows: one tonight at Rip Tide, and another tomorrow at Trinity Irish Pub.