As if being wounded in war weren’t difficult enough, many times injured soldiers are shipped off hospitals and unable to recover their personal effects, like clothing, iPods and momentos. The local non-profit The Comet Dog Project tries to ease the strain on these wounded soldiers by raising money to replace their belongings. This weekend, The Comet Dog Project is trying to raise $1,000 for its fund with the help of the local cover band The Cheap Shots, who will be doing the second of two charity shows this weekend tonight at the Trinity Irish Pub. Streetza Pizza will be outside, donating $1 from each slice purchased to the cause.