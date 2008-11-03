With amplified traces of David Bowie and T. Rex, Tennessee’s gloriously sloppy glam-punk band Cheap Time keeps its songs short, sweet and pointed, and puts on what’s reported to be one hell of a rock showfull disclosure: we’re not speaking from first-hand experience here. The band’s 9 p.m. show at Frank’s Power Plant tonight is worth taking a chance on though, if only because it also features a handful of reliably fun garage-punk bands from around the area: The Hussy, Dinosaur Pills and Tony Sagger.