Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979’s Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on to become one of their best-selling records. Cheap Trick will honor that album, playing it in its entirety along with other hits during a 12-show extended engagement at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater that lasts through Feb. 26. Expect a massive sound: The band will be joined by a 25-piece symphony and choir.