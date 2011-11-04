Cheap Trick followed up their breakthrough At Budokan album with a real curveball: 1979's Dream Police , an ambitious concept album that gave their signature power-pop an epic makeover, layering on synthesizers and orchestrations. It went on to become one of their best-selling records. Earlier this year Cheap Trick honored that album by playing it in its entirety along with other hits for a 12-show extended engagement at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino's Northern Lights. They reprised that show this fall for 10 more performances at the casino through Nov. 5.