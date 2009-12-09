Though their late-career sales haven’t matched those of some of the other goliaths of their era, Cheap Trick has stood the test of time better than most bands spawned by the ’70s hard-rock movement. Hits kept them popular through the ’80s; Steve Albini, Nirvana and Weezer kept them relevant well into the ’90s; and “Guitar Hero” and the dozens of pop-punk bands that have covered “Surrender” should guarantee the group renown for at least another generation. Of course, it also helps that the band never jumped the shark. Their 2006 album, Rockford , was a true highlight of their discography, rife with great songs that effortlessly capture the hard and sweet power-pop hooks that made their At Budokan -era hits so memorable, and the band’s latest album, understandably titled The Latest , flaunts enough new, psychedelic twists on the band’s classic sound to keep longtime fans engaged.