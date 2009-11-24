Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the century went up in smoke (sorry) when Tommy Chong was sentenced to nine months in prison for selling not drugs but “drug-related paraphernalia.” Tensions again shelved reunion plans for another four years after Chong’s 2004 release from prison, but the weight of their respective alimony and legal bills was enough for the duo to finally take to the road last fall, performing mainly old skits about countercultures that no longer exist, at least as the pair remembers them. Cheech & Chong still talk about making a new movie together, though at this point we’re more likely to see that rumored new Pee-wee Herman adventure than we are an Up in Smoke sequel.