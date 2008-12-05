While a handful of Disney starsthe Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus, in particularhave found widespread stardom and notoriety, the mouse also harbors legions of lesser acts unable to survive outside the nurturing womb of Radio Disney. The Cheetah Girls, a trio of life-sized Bratz dolls initially conceived as a vehicle for Raven-Symone, are among the most popular of these acts, and though you’ll likely never hear singles like “Cheetah-licious Christmas” on adult radio, the girls are bona fide stars with the preteen set. The trio has announced its intentions to break up after this tour endswhich is likely a necessity, given how they’ve aged beyond their demographicbut two of the three already have plans for solo albums, and racy photos of singer Adrienne Bailon have leaked online (a curious rite of passage that’s become a sure-fire indicator that a tween icon is making a play for adult stardom). The Cheetah Girls play the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight at 7 p.m.